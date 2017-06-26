Frank de Boer named new Crystal Palace manager

Crystal Palace have announced Frank de Boer as their new manager.

The Dutchman, 47, has signed a three-year deal with the Eagles to succeed Sam Allardyce at Selhurst Park after the former England boss resigned at the end of last season having kept Palace in the Premier League.

De Boer, who was unveiled at the club's Beckenham training ground on Monday afternoon, is confident he can have an impact on the English top flight, having seen his tenure at Inter Milan cut short in November after just 14 matches in charge.

"I had a good feeling about the club and the prospect of managing a team in the Premier league was exciting," the former Ajax, Barcelona and Rangers defender said at a press conference flanked by Palace chairman Steve Parish.

De Boer is confident he can help Palace look up the table.

"The club can still grow further and further, because every year English clubs spend a lot of money, so it is possible to do something well.

"There is a lot of prospect to be a solid Premier League club," the Dutch coach said. "I have to see the players first, but I have my ideas, maybe one or two signings.

"We want to be a solid Premier League club, not a team which struggles for relegation, this is the target.

"I f we can do more, then that is nice, but first is to be a very solid Premier League club. I have confidence with the team who is around me and the players that we can build a solid club."

De Boer had been linked with other jobs in England, while Palace have had plenty of changes in the dugout in recent years.

The Dutchman, though, hopes he can last the distance at Selhurst Park.

"I am focusing on this job right now, not what happens in the future, that is unimportant," he said. "I am just concerned with making Palace a solid Premier League club.

"I signed for three years, so normally I want to stay for three years, which normally means it is going well."

As a graduate of Ajax and having enjoyed a successful spell at Barcelona, the Dutchman is hopeful his methodology can work in the hustle and bustle of the English top flight.

"I have my own type of coaching and style of playing, we want to be dominant when we can, but also dominate when we don't have the ball," he said.

"Also for the fans, we must try to be attractive. Palace has a very enthusiastic and passionate fanbase, so they will want to see that."

De Boer feels he can use the disappointment of his short spell in Italy to his advantage moving forwards into a fresh challenge.

"I learned a lot from it," said De Boer, who revealed he had spoken to former Holland and Manchester United boss Louis van Gaal ahead of taking the job.

"I can bring that experience here to Crystal Palace."

Palace chairman Parish accepted the appointment of De Boer was "the worst kept secret in football", but believes the Dutchman is the right man to take the club forward.

He said: "Palace has always been a club about young talent, it is an important part of what we do. Frank is renowned for bringing in young talent, and that is exciting.

"The effort he made to know about the club and how we play was all unbelievably impressive. Frank made it very clear in meeting us that this was a great opportunity for him, and that means a lot also."

Parish also paid tribute to the efforts of Allardyce, who had been appointed in late December following the sacking of Alan Pardew and masterminded a route to safety over the closing weeks of the last campaign.

"I was a bit disappointed, but we always felt Sam was probably going to re-evaluate his position at the end of the season," Parish said.

"I really enjoyed working with Sam, and we spoke to him over the new appointment and what we were planning to do.

"Sam was key to keeping us in the division and we will welcome him back at the club any time."

Parish revealed there had been a thorough recruitment process, with several candidates interviewed as the club looked to find the coach who best shared their vision for the future.

He added: "Things take time, but we now have someone in ahead of a pre-season tour to Asia, so we will iron a few things out and see who we need to bring in."