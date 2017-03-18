France and Wales played for 100 minutes and people thought the match would never end

Wales were denied a sixth successive win against France after Les Bleus scored a winning try just moments before the game ended.

The hosts snatched a dramatic Six Nations victory at the Stade de France in Paris, taking the score to 20-18.

However, those who watched the game will probably remember it most not for the nail-biting last few moments, but for the 20 minutes of  added time which took the clock past 100 minutes.

France finished strongly, camping in during chaotic dying seconds through a series of scrums, and the visitors ultimately could not hold out as Camille Chat struck for a try that Camille Lopez converted.

