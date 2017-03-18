France and Wales played for 100 minutes and people thought the match would never end
Wales were denied a sixth successive win against France after Les Bleus scored a winning try just moments before the game ended.
The hosts snatched a dramatic Six Nations victory at the Stade de France in Paris, taking the score to 20-18.
However, those who watched the game will probably remember it most not for the nail-biting last few moments, but for the 20 minutes of added time which took the clock past 100 minutes.
Is this the longest game in history??!!#FRAvWAL— Jason Robinson OBE (@Jason15Robinson) March 18, 2017
How will the clock cope with 100 minutes? Please let us find out.— Andrew Cotter (@MrAndrewCotter) March 18, 2017
France vs Wales scheduled to end with heat death of universe— Al Murray the318 (@almurray) March 18, 2017
Tfw you realise you'll be king before this is all over #FRAvWAL pic.twitter.com/XttNMBzVgg— Luke Surl (@lukesurl) March 18, 2017
The year is 2020; Britain has left the EU, Scotland has left the UK, the Welsh are still in a scrummage in France #FRAvWAL— James Cairns (@CairnsJA) March 18, 2017
Some of these blokes didn't have beards when this game started... #FRAvWAL— Charlie Lenton (@Chasabeth) March 18, 2017
The year is 2035. #FRAvWAL still hasn't finished #sixnations— Dave (@davechannel) March 18, 2017
OH MY GOD #FRAvWAL pic.twitter.com/sTbsXtpWVb— Ashleigh Day (@AshleighAnn11) March 18, 2017
France finished strongly, camping in during chaotic dying seconds through a series of scrums, and the visitors ultimately could not hold out as Camille Chat struck for a try that Camille Lopez converted.
But all fans could think about was the precious time they had lost while glued to the TV screen:
@JessLi90 will never get that 100 minutes back! What a snooze of a game! 😴— Josh Thomas (@josht101) March 18, 2017
Thats a 100 minutes im not gonna get back!!!— DIANE EVANS (@EvansDiane) March 18, 2017
100 minutes for a rugby match? Do they not realise that there is drinking to be done?— Rambo the Ram (@ensiansmascot) March 18, 2017
