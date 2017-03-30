Four Russian athletes found guilty of doping at 2012 Olympics, taking total sanctioned to 34

Four more Russian athletes have been found guilty of doping at the London 2012 Olympic Games following a wave of re-testing by the International Olympic Committee.

The positive samples take to 34 the number of Russian athletes who have been sanctioned following the re-analyses ordered in line with recommendations made by the McLaren report into doping in sport.

The four sanctioned athletes, who all tested positive for an anabolic steroid, are triple jumper Victoria Valyukevich, hammer throwers Marija Bespalova and Gulfiya Khanafeeva, and weightlifter Akkaev Khadzhimurat.

None of the four concerned came close to claiming medals although Valyukevich earned a diploma for finishing eighth in the women's triple jump final.