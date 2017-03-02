Four Liverpool legends took on the RoboKeeper, but who came out on top?

“What’s the life of a Liverpool legend like?” you ask – well, it goes a little something like this.

Liverpool legends, Jason McAteer, Sami Hyypia, Patrick Berger and Vladimir Smicer all travelled to Hong Kong to take on the RoboKeeper, a machine designed to be particularly good in goal, surprisingly.

And with the current first team failing to find the net regularly enough, the legends seemed to be enduring similar troubles.

🔴 Legends v RoboKeeper 🤖



Which ex-Red will come out on top from the spot in Hong Kong? 🎯#LFCWorld pic.twitter.com/0NugZpDjIN — Liverpool FC (@LFC) March 2, 2017

It’s a good job Hyypia wasn’t on penalties in the 2005 Champions League final – meanwhile Smicer did take a spot kick in 2005, but luckily for Reds fans, he saved his worst for the RoboKeeper, rather than AC Milan’s Dida.

It was McAteer who walked away with first place, but after all the RoboKeeper’s good work though, there was always going to be one joker.

@LFC the robot keeper better than mignolet and karius — Edinson Cavani (@joeldorosario37) March 2, 2017

That’s harsh, although he would be a bargain signing if the Reds need a back-up.