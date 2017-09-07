Former UFC fighter calls out Davy Russell on Twitter

Former UFC fighter and analyst Dan Hardy has taken to Twitter to call out Davy Russell, after the Irish rider was handed a four-day ban for punching a horse on the neck, writes Stephen Barry.

The two-time Champion Jockey was originally given a caution for the incident at Tramore last month, but it was decided on review that this was “unduly lenient” and a Turf Club appeals committee imposed the suspension.

Hardy, however, tweeted that he still considered it an all too lenient ban:

“If @_Davy_Russel_ wants to throw some punches in my direction, he'll be getting some back. He should be banned for life. #AnimalCruelty”

To which, Russell replied: “Are u calling me out ??”

The conversation went so far as discussing terms for a fight!

Hardy promised he’d “even carry you around the racecourse first”, while Russell made his T&Cs clear: “Las Vegas 50/50 none of that 70/30 s##t”.

Both fancy their chances to win, too…

No offence, Davy, but we reckon Dan might edge it on the judge’s scorecards alright!
By Stephen Barry

