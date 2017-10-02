Former Southampton and Liverpool striker Rickie Lambert announces retirement from football

Rickie Lambert has announced his retirement from football.

The 35-year-old striker has been without a club since leaving Cardiff after Premier League spells with Southampton, Liverpool and West Brom.

Lambert scored three goals in 11 appearances for England and announced his decision to stop playing in a statement on Monday.

"I have had some ups and downs in my career, but to have represented clubs like Southampton, Liverpool and playing for my country in a World Cup were beyond my wildest dreams," Lambert said.

"Playing and scoring for England is probably my proudest professional moment and I will look back at every aspect of how I got there with fond memories."