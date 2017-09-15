Former PFA chairman Clarke Carlisle reported missing

Former Professional Footballers' Association chairman Clarke Carlisle has been reported missing, Lancashire Police have announced.

Reports of Carlisle's disappearance first emerged on social media this morning.

"We have a received a report that Clarke Carlisle, 37, from Preston is missing from home," said a statement from Lancashire Police.

"Enquiries are on-going to trace him. Anyone who may have seen him or knows where he could be is asked to call us on 101 quoting log 0235 of September 15th."

Former Burnley and Leeds defender Carlisle, who made more than 500 appearances for nine clubs during his playing career from 1997 to 2013, has a history of mental illness.

He has launched a mental health charity called the Clarke Carlisle Foundation for Dual Diagnosis - a condition that has been described as "mental health problems co-occurring with drug or alcohol misuse".

The father-of-three remarried earlier this year and has worked to raise awareness of mental health issues.