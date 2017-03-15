Former Northern Ireland international appointed new Motherwell boss

Motherwell have announced the appointment of former Northern Ireland international Stephen Robinson as their new boss.

The 43-year-old had been looking after the team on a temporary basis following the dismissal of Mark McGhee at the end of last month.

Robinson told Motherwell's official website: "I am absolutely delighted and proud to lead this football club, a club with a rich history in the Scottish game."

Michael O'Neill and Stephen Robinson (left). Pic: Sportsfile

He had led Motherwell to victory at Kilmarnock in his first game in interim charge but Saturday's defeat at Aberdeen left them third from bottom of the Scottish Premiership.

After a playing career chiefly involving spells at Bournemouth and Luton as well as seven international caps, Robinson moved into coaching with the Irish FA.

He coached at junior levels before stepping up to the senior squad and assisting national team boss Michael O'Neill as they qualified and reached the last 16 of Euro 2016.