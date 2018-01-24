Former Leinster Hurler of the Year dropped from Kilkenny panel

The inaugural Leinster Hurler of the Year Jonjo Farrell has been dropped from the Kilkenny hurling panel, writes Stephen Barry.

According to an Irish Independent report, Brian Cody has wielded the axe on Thomastown’s Farrell as well as Michael Walsh of Young Irelands.

The 29-year-old Farrell was Kilkenny’s lone goalscorer in the 2016 Leinster championship, with his 2-9 helping them to the Bob O’Keeffe Cup.

However, he lost his place for the All-Ireland semi-final replay against Waterford.

His only start of 2017 was against the same opponents, but he was replaced at half-time as the Cats were knocked out in extra-time.

Last year’s captain Mark Bergin has opted out of the panel.