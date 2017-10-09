Former Ireland midfielder Alan McLoughlin remembers THAT famous goal from 1993

Alan McLoughlin has spoken about his famous goal that sent Ireland to the World Cup in 1994.

McLoughlin came off the bench to score against Northern Ireland at Windsor Park to help Ireland qualify for the finals.

The midfielder has been speaking about the goal and his first call-up for the national team with Three Ireland.

McLoughlin remembers getting two letters, one calling him up to the England B team to play against an Ireland B team, while the second was calling him up to that same Ireland team.

He said the choice was a "no-brainer".

The former Portsmouth star hopes someone can repeat his feat in Windsor Park tonight in Cardiff where Ireland take on Wales.

Martin O'Neill's team must win to have any chance of qualifying for the World Cup finals in Russia next summer.