Former Ireland international Kevin Doyle retires from football on medical advice

Kevin Doyle has retired from football following concerns over concussions he has received.

The 34-year-old footballer posted a statement on his twitter account.

"This year it has been clear to me that heading the ball was becoming problematic and causing me to have repeated headaches," he wrote.

"Two concussions this season and numerous others over the years have made this more concerning"

— Kevin Doyle (@KevinDoyle1983) September 28, 2017

He said he is "hanging up his boots for good" after consulting with medical experts.

The Colorado Rapids star also thanked everyone who supported him throughout his career.

"I'm privileged and proud to have fulfilled my childhood dream of playing for my country. Everything else was a bonus," he said.