Former Ireland hooker Allen Clarke to become Ospreys' new forwards coach

The Ospreys have announced former Ireland international hooker Allen Clarke's appointment as their new forwards coach.

Clarke will move to the Ospreys this summer from their Guinness PRO12 rivals Ulster.

He replaces Chris Gibbes in the role, with Gibbes returning home to New Zealand as the new head coach of Wellington Lions.

Clarke, 49, won eight Test caps between 1995 and 1998, while he also played for Northampton and Ulster.