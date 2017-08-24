Former Ireland captain Joy Neville to referee World Cup final in Belfast

Irish and international rugby star Joy Neville has been announced as referee for Saturday's Women's Rugby World Cup final between New Zealand and England in Belfast, writes Ciara Phelan.

Irish Rugby have shared the news on their Instagram account.

The Limerick native won the Grand Slam with Ireland in 2013 and wore the number eight jersey before announcing her retirement in 2013.

Neville is one of three Irish referees who were named to take charge during the World Cup.

She will referee the game alongside Australia's Graham Cooper and Scotland's Hollie Davidson as assistant referees.