Former Everton teammate says Seamus Coleman will be back 'fitter and stronger'

Seamus Coleman's former Everton teammate Phil Neville has backed the Donegal man to come back from his injury fitter and stronger.

The ex-Sligo Rovers player has been ruled out for several months after breaking his leg while playing for Ireland against Wales in March.

Neville says Coleman has the right attitude to get back to his best form again.

"He's a wonderful person, Seamus Coleman," said Neville.

"His attitude is phenomenal. He can only come back now fitter and stronger.

"He's got a challenge on his hands because it's a big injury. I think he's got all the ingredients and all the right attitude to come back fitter and stronger than he was before."