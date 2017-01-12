Former England manager Graham Taylor dies

Former England manager Graham Taylor has died. He was 72.

BREAKING: Former England manager Graham Taylor has died aged 72 #SSNHQ pic.twitter.com/0QORjCCfvg — Sky Sports News HQ (@SkySportsNewsHQ) January 12, 2017

A family statement said: "With the greatest sadness, we have to announce that Graham passed away at his home early this morning of a suspected heart attack. The family are devastated by this sudden and totally unexpected loss."

Taylor managed England from 1990 until 1993. He was a club manager at Lincoln, Watford, Aston Villa and Wolves, and in recent years a pundit on the BBC and BT Sport.

Many have paid tribute to Taylor online.

Very sad to hear the news about Graham Taylor. A @WatfordFC legend and an absolute gentleman 🙏🏾 — Ashley Young (@youngy18) January 12, 2017

Graham Taylor's decency towards his media denigrators post-England marked him out as an exceptional man. Never forgot but never showed it. — Pat Murphy (@patmurphybbc) January 12, 2017

Absolutely terrible news to hear Graham Taylor has passed away today at the age of 72. RIP pic.twitter.com/MFMiO7haQH — TheSPORTbible (@TSBible) January 12, 2017

Sad sad news that my old and last manager at #AVFC Graham Taylor has passed away. Deepest condolences to all of Graham's family and friends. — Ian Taylor (@IanTaylor7) January 12, 2017