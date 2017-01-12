Former England manager Graham Taylor dies
Former England manager Graham Taylor has died. He was 72.
BREAKING: Former England manager Graham Taylor has died aged 72 #SSNHQ pic.twitter.com/0QORjCCfvg— Sky Sports News HQ (@SkySportsNewsHQ) January 12, 2017
A family statement said: "With the greatest sadness, we have to announce that Graham passed away at his home early this morning of a suspected heart attack. The family are devastated by this sudden and totally unexpected loss."
Taylor managed England from 1990 until 1993. He was a club manager at Lincoln, Watford, Aston Villa and Wolves, and in recent years a pundit on the BBC and BT Sport.
Many have paid tribute to Taylor online.
Very sad to hear the news about Graham Taylor. A @WatfordFC legend and an absolute gentleman 🙏🏾— Ashley Young (@youngy18) January 12, 2017
Graham Taylor's decency towards his media denigrators post-England marked him out as an exceptional man. Never forgot but never showed it.— Pat Murphy (@patmurphybbc) January 12, 2017
Absolutely terrible news to hear Graham Taylor has passed away today at the age of 72. RIP pic.twitter.com/MFMiO7haQH— TheSPORTbible (@TSBible) January 12, 2017
Sad sad news that my old and last manager at #AVFC Graham Taylor has passed away. Deepest condolences to all of Graham's family and friends.— Ian Taylor (@IanTaylor7) January 12, 2017
Spent a few hours interviewing Graham Taylor many moons ago for a documentary about Paul McGrath, wonderful company, true football man— Dave Hannigan (@daveyhannigan) January 12, 2017
