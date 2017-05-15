Former Cork City player included in Ireland squad for June games

Republic of Ireland manager Martin O'Neill has named his squad for the games against Mexico, Uruguay and Austria in June.

O'Neill unveiled a 37-man squad at the Aviva stadium, where two of the matches will be played.

The games against Mexico and Uruguay are friendlies while the match against Austria is a World Cup qualifier.

Several players were unavailable due to injury, including Seamus Coleman (leg), Ciaran Clark (knee) and David Meyler (knee).

Kevin Long

There is a first senior call-up for Burnley defender Kevin Long, who has recently broken into the Premier League side's starting XI. The former Cork City player brings the total of SSE Airtricity League graduates in the squad to nine.

A selection of players will report for a three-day training camp in Fota Island Resort on Tuesday, May 23 - this is closed to the public and the media - before the full squad links up in Dublin on Sunday, May 28.

.@AVIVAStadium 📣 MON: I wanted the game in America against Mexico. It will give us a chance to get the players on the pitch and work together. #COYBIG pic.twitter.com/cmxowMQups — FAIreland (@FAIreland) May 15, 2017

The squad will fly to New York on Monday, May 29 ahead of the friendly against Mexico on June 1 in MetLife Stadium. They will then return to home turf to take on Uruguay on June 4.

The international camp will close with the qualifier against Austria in Aviva Stadium on June 11.

Republic of Ireland MNT Squad

Goalkeepers: Colin Doyle (Bradford City), Rob Elliot (Newcastle United), Keiren Westwood (Sheffield Wednesday), Darren Randolph (West Ham United)

.@AVIVAStadium 📣 MON: Westwood is in great form at the moment and the competition between the two is great for the squad. #COYBIG🇮🇪 pic.twitter.com/3zy6ZznCGo — FAIreland (@FAIreland) May 15, 2017

Defenders: Cyrus Christie, Richard Keogh, Alex Pearce (Derby County), Paul McShane (Reading), Shane Duffy (Brighton & Hove Albion), John O'Shea (Sunderland), Andy Boyle (Preston North End), John Egan (Brentford), Marc Wilson (West Bromwich Albion), Kevin Long, Stephen Ward (Burnley), Matt Doherty (Wolverhampton Wanderers)

Midfielders: Aiden McGeady (Everton), Glenn Whelan (Stoke City), Jeff Hendrick, Robbie Brady (Burnley), Harry Arter (Bournemouth), Conor Hourihane (Aston Villa), Stephen Gleeson (Birmingham City), Eunan O'Kane (Leeds United), Darron Gibson (Sunderland), Liam Kelly (Reading), Wes Hoolahan (Norwich City), James McClean (West Bromwich Albion), Callum O'Dowda (Bristol City), Daryl Horgan (Preston North End), Jonathan Hayes (Aberdeen)

Forwards: Kevin Doyle (Colorado Rapids), David McGoldrick (Ipswich Town), Daryl Murphy (Newcastle United), Shane Long (Southampton), Jonathan Walters (Stoke City), Adam Rooney (Aberdeen)