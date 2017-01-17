Former Connacht captain kidnapped after jewellery heist gone wrong

Former Connacht captain Craig Clarke has told a New Zealand court how he was the victim of a bizarre kidnapping in May 2016, writes Stephen Barry.

The retired second-row was flagged down by two men, had a weapon pressed to his neck and was instructed to “just drive, just drive”.

The men had run across a field to escape from police after their getaway car, full of the proceeds of an antique shop robbery, had run out of fuel. The crime was committed to fund a drug habit.

Connacht’s Craig Clarke after defeating Toulouse in December 2013.

According to stuff.co.nz, the New Plymouth District Court heard that Clarke, fearing for his safety, told the kidnappers, “I've got a couple of kids at home”.

He was forced to drive dangerously to avoid being caught by a chasing police car and, after completing the journey to the town of Normanby, the defendant, Daryl Ross O’Connell, and his friend fled on foot.

They were apprehended by police soon after and the jewellery was recovered from the original getaway car.

O’Connell was sentenced to four years and three months in prison for robbery, kidnapping, driving in a dangerous manner and failure to stop.

Clarke had signed a three-year contract with Connacht ahead of the 2013-14 season and captained the province on one of their most famous nights, a victory away to French giants Toulouse. That was one of only 15 Connacht appearances for the Kiwi, as he was forced to quit the sport in early 2014 after suffering a tenth concussion in less than two years.