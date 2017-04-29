Former Celtic legend's accidental prediction of Old Firm score helps granddaughter win big

A Celtic legend has seemingly accidentally predicted the score prior to Celtic’s win at Rangers on Saturday, winning his granddaughter quite a lot of money in the process.

Celtic recorded their biggest ever win over Rangers at Ibrox on Saturday, with the final Old Firm derby of the season finishing a whopping 5-1 to the visitors – and Former Celts legend John Clark was caught making this pose in a picture taken earlier this week.

John’s granddaughter noticed something interesting about his hand positioning in the image – and decided to put a bet on the score he appeared to be predicting for the upcoming Old Firm derby.

“I said to him yesterday that I was going to put 5-1 on cause of it,” said Clare Clark. “He laughed and said, yeah it’s gonna be a game like that.”

And indeed, it was. In the end, Clare won her bet at odds of 70 to one.

The bet slip
Clare’s winning bet slip (Clare Clark)

Clare said she wasn’t sure why her grandfather had his hands in the position, but she’s happy with the result.

“I accidentally bet it twice,” said Clare. “Going to do some online shopping this afternoon.”

Being a student she said she doesn’t gamble a lot of money and the bets were “only a couple of quid” – but we’re sure John will be very pleased he was able to help his granddaughter out.

John Clark
John still appears at Celtic Park (Jeff Holmes/PA)

Former Scotland international John played as a defender and was part of the legendary team that won the European Cup in 1967 – and the picture was taken on his revisit to Estadio Nacional in Lisbon, Portugal, where he lifted the trophy 50 years ago.

John Clark in 1967
John playing in 1967 (PA Archive)

Clare tweeted out a picture of John making the “5-1″ gesture at the Lisbon stadium after Saturday’s game – and it drew a lot of attention from fans.

Celtic have already wrapped up the Scottish Premier League title, but their win took them to 94 points for the season – 27 ahead of nearest competitors Aberdeen and 32 more than Rangers.
