Forget the Everton v Leicester six-goal thriller - people can't get enough of Romelu Lukaku's incredible goal-scoring stats

It was goals galore at Goodison Park as Everton secured a comfortable 4-2 victory against Leicester.

But fans appeared to be more interested in Romelu Lukaku who not only added two goals to the score-sheet but also maintained his run of scoring in every home match in 2017 – a streak he extended to eight games as he took his Premier League tally to 23 goals, one more than Middlesbrough’s entire total.

His work on the pitch this season has made for some pretty impressive stats and gained a lot of fans:

23 - Romelu Lukaku (23 goals) has now scored more Premier League goals than Middlesbrough (22 goals) this season. Perspective. pic.twitter.com/88u57UV5tL — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) April 9, 2017

Lukaku is a monster. Pace, strength and an amazing eye for goal. Underrated imo. #EVELEI — Josh Pile (@JoshPilee) April 9, 2017

Romelu Lukaku now has 111 career goals and assists in the Premier League (83G, 28A).



He's 23 years old. — Jake Cohen (@JakeFCohen) April 9, 2017

Lukaku on fire 🔥 — Colo. (@colopalacios) April 9, 2017

Romelu Lukaku has been directly involved in 50.9% of Everton’s 57 league goals this season.



23 goals ⚽️

6 assists 🅰️



Insane contribution. pic.twitter.com/5VVTaIntXd — Squawka Football (@Squawka) April 9, 2017

Wow Lukaku scored 23 goals with 0 penalties, amazing — Marwan (@MarwanHesham7) April 9, 2017

Romelu Lukaku 2016/17:

- 23 goals

- 0 penalty goals

- 7 right foot

- 10 left foot

- 6 headers — Jamie Wilkinson (@parkedthebus) April 9, 2017

7 - Romelu Lukaku has now scored in seven successive Premier League appearances at Goodison Park (11 goals). Phenomenal. pic.twitter.com/nB02zgoxZ8 — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) April 9, 2017

Lukaku is simply amazing. His movement, finishing etc is impeccable. Everton needs to throw everything to keep him — Swiss (@realswisseamon) April 9, 2017

Does it mean there’s a Golden Boot in sight for the Everton striker?