Forget Everton v Liverpool, the Vardy derby is the potential cup tie everyone’s talking about

The magic of the FA Cup might seem a bit of a cliche, but the possibility of Jamie Vardy returning to former club Fleetwood Town in the third round does nothing to undermine the wizardry of the tournament.

After the Cod Army were held 1-1 by non-league Hereford FC in the second round, the third-round draw paired 2015/16 Premier League champions Leicester with the winner of the replay.

And while Fleetwood must travel to Hereford for that rematch, the League One side remain the favourites to progress against their seventh-tier opponents.

🙌 | So... if we win our #EmiratesFACup replay with @HerefordFC, a certain @vardy7 will return to Highbury... 😬 pic.twitter.com/N6Lva8vSPT — Fleetwood Town FC (@ftfc) December 4, 2017

That’s an exciting prospect for fans of Fleetwood, Leicester and Vardy himself – the now-England striker spent the 2011/12 season at Fleetwood, scoring 31 times to become the National League’s top scorer and help the Cod Army win promotion back to the Football League.

An away trip to either Fleetwood Town or Hereford FC beckons for the Foxes in the third round of the FA Cup.



Surely we’d like to see @vardy7 come up against his former club? #lcfc #FACup — Blue Army TV 🦊 (@bluearmy) December 4, 2017

Jamie Vardy could be set for a return to Fleetwood Town.#LCFC face a trip to either Fleetwood or Hereford in the FA Cup third round.



(PS. Good draw, that.) — James Sharpe (@TheSharpeEnd) December 4, 2017

Fleetwood then sold Vardy to Leicester in the summer of 2012 – he now has six England goals and a Premier League winners’ medal to his name.

Fleetwood or Hereford v Leicester! Hope it’s Fleetwood for @vardy7 !!! And a weekend in Blackpool !! — 100% LCFC (@100Lcfc) December 4, 2017

If it's Fleetwood v Leicester then Jamie Vardy will be returning to Highbury what a story that will be. — Richard Scott (@richscottmedia) December 4, 2017

Hopefully it’s Fleetwood away, Vardy going back to his old club! — Daryn (@Daryn_Forster) December 4, 2017

However, while the potential for a Vardy derby is no doubt romantic, Hereford have a huge part to play before that game can be written into the diary.

Fleetwood or HEREFORD v Leicester City — The Non-League Paper (@NonLeaguePaper) December 4, 2017

Buzzing with that draw! Let’s just hope we beat Hereford! So we get to see @vardy7 grace Highbury 1 more time! @ftfc #codarmy #FACupDraw #vardyarmy — Curtis Sandercock (@Curt_1992) December 4, 2017

So the winners of the replay vs Fleetwood will entertain Premier League Leicester City on 5th/6th/7th/8th January. What do you think Bulls fans? — Hereford FC (@HerefordFC) December 4, 2017

Is Jamie Vardy having a derby?