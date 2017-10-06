ForeverIniesta: How social media reacted to Iniesta’s lifetime Barcelona contract

You’ll be familiar with footballers signing new contracts, with the longer ones leaning towards five years – but have you ever heard of a lifetime deal?

Barcelona midfielder and legend of the game Andres Iniesta has signed a “lifetime contract” with the club, much to the delight of its fan base.

Iniesta is widely regarded as one of the finest footballers of his generation, a talented midfield technician who has won eight league titles and four Champions League trophies with Barca, as well as two European Championships and a World Cup with Spain.

🔊 Josep Maria Bartomeu: "This is the first time that FC Barcelona has signed a lifelong contract with a footballer" #FCBlive pic.twitter.com/VOuOXtw87d — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) October 6, 2017

Barcelona said the 33-year-old midfielder had penned a deal which will keep him at the Nou Camp for the rest of his career, although did not specify exactly how many years it would run.

Whichever way you look at it, it’s a long and rare commitment in the world of football.

Andrés Iniesta has agreed a new deal with Barça. Not seen this before in a statement, "a contract for life"... — Richard Martin (@Rich9908) October 6, 2017

Iniesta has signed a contract for life with Barca. I got a bag for life in Tesco and was thrilled. Can only imagine how Barca are feeling. — Paddy Power (@paddypower) October 6, 2017

Iniesta gave an indication of the level of his commitment to the club by saying: “I’ll be here until my body, my mind and all I must give says that’s enough.”

🔊 "I'll be here until my body, my mind and all I must give says that's enough. I hope that won't be for a very long time" #ForeverIniesta pic.twitter.com/HCBvvs4wgk — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) October 6, 2017

Naturally, many fans were delighted by the news – everybody loves a one-club man.

Great to see Andrés Iniesta at Barcelona for the rest of his career with a lifetime contract. Romantic yes, but I still love one club men. — Adam Joseph (@AdamJosephSport) October 6, 2017

Iniesta signs a contract to stay at barcelona for life. THIS IS LOYALTY AT ITS BEST 👏🏼❤️ #Iniestaforever — Aladdin (@Adib10x) October 6, 2017

Iniesta is a Barça's legend. His style of playing and his personality represent everything the club stands for. Thank you @andresiniesta8 — Jεnny (@GreekCule) October 6, 2017

At the age of 33, Iniesta is still dominating in his position.

Andrés Iniesta: Only 1 player has a better dribble success in La Liga than Iniesta (77.2%) since the start of last season (50+ dribbles) pic.twitter.com/GdjS5jdLZZ — WhoScored.com (@WhoScored) October 6, 2017

Now Barca fans will be hoping Lionel Messi does the same…