For a while Kasper Schmeichel was just about the only player Leicester fans were proud of against Sevilla

Leicester City have somehow been able to keep their hideous league form separate from their European form for a while, but against Sevilla it looked as though it had caught up with them.

That much was clear as Sevilla dominated for much of the game, but one man kept The Foxes alive in the tie – his name is Kasper Schmeichel.

The Danish keeper saved from the spot against Joaquin Correa, and people’s attention immediately turned to his father Peter, who won this competition with the treble-winning Manchester United side of 1999.

For a time it seemed as though Kasper was the only player who’d received the memo that this was in fact the Champions League knock-out stage.

But eventually, his defences were breached – although nobody was in the mood to blame him for it.

Despite Sevilla going ahead, Schmeichel continued to pull off a string of huge saves.

He couldn’t prevent the Spanish side doubling their lead, but with 17 minutes remaining, another player joined the party – and it just so happened to be Jamie Vardy…

… all of a sudden, Leicester were right back in the tie.

Game on?
