For a while Kasper Schmeichel was just about the only player Leicester fans were proud of against Sevilla

Leicester City have somehow been able to keep their hideous league form separate from their European form for a while, but against Sevilla it looked as though it had caught up with them.

That much was clear as Sevilla dominated for much of the game, but one man kept The Foxes alive in the tie – his name is Kasper Schmeichel.

Kasper Schmeichel penalty save was his first for Leicester since April 1st 2013.



Massive save. pic.twitter.com/ugy5Gm1KwK — Squawka Football (@Squawka) February 22, 2017

The Danish keeper saved from the spot against Joaquin Correa, and people’s attention immediately turned to his father Peter, who won this competition with the treble-winning Manchester United side of 1999.

Peter Schmeichel right now 😂 pic.twitter.com/2Dl3QraNMK — 101 Great Goals (@101greatgoals) February 22, 2017

For a time it seemed as though Kasper was the only player who’d received the memo that this was in fact the Champions League knock-out stage.

Kasper Schmeichel FC — Olly (@Giroudesquee) February 22, 2017

This is Sevilla v Schmeichel... — Jason Burt (@JBurtTelegraph) February 22, 2017

Schmeichel one of very few Leicester players doing themselves justice this season. — John Cross (@johncrossmirror) February 22, 2017

But eventually, his defences were breached – although nobody was in the mood to blame him for it.

385 - After 385 minutes, Kasper Schmeichel has conceded his first goal in the Champions League. Costly. — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) February 22, 2017

1-0 Sevilla. Escudero cross, Sarabia unbelievable header, caught Fuchs out, no chance Schmeichel stopping that. — Henry Winter (@henrywinter) February 22, 2017

Despite Sevilla going ahead, Schmeichel continued to pull off a string of huge saves.

Kasper Schmeichel making sure that, whatever happens, he won't be playing in the Championship next season. — Paddy Power (@paddypower) February 22, 2017

…aaaaaand Schmeichel makes another fine, low save.



And repeat. — James Sharpe (@TheSharpeEnd) February 22, 2017

He couldn’t prevent the Spanish side doubling their lead, but with 17 minutes remaining, another player joined the party – and it just so happened to be Jamie Vardy…

VARDYYYYYYY! WE HAVE AN AWAY GOAL IN SPAIN! #SevLei — Leicester City (@LCFC) February 22, 2017

… all of a sudden, Leicester were right back in the tie.

That is the greatest 2-1 defeat I have ever witnessed. This tie is alive and kicking, thanks to Schmeichel and Vardy. #LCFC — Rob Tanner (@RobTannerMerc) February 22, 2017

Game on?