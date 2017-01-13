Footballer scores sumptuous overhead kick, proposes to girlfriend, gets booked

A stone-hearted referee booked a player in Guam’s premier league for celebrating his goal with a marriage proposal.

Napa Rovers’ Ashton Surber tucked away a sublime overhead kick, and raced to the sidelines revealing an undershirt with the words “Marry Me?” written across the front.

And, just before he goes down on one knee, the uncaring ref brandishes the yellow.

Still, it wasn’t all bad. She said yes!