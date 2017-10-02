Footballer Romelu Lukaku due in Los Angeles court over excessive noise complaint

Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku is due in court in Los Angeles today after he was arrested over an excessive noise complaint following repeated warnings from police.

The Premier League footballer, 24, was cited for a misdemeanour after five verbal warnings at a Beverley Hills home where he was staying.

The Belgian was on the verge of a £75 million move to the club from Everton when he was arrested at around 8pm on July 2.

Days after the incident, he shared on Instagram a picture of himself in an apartment in the American city with Manchester United star Paul Pogba.

It is not known if Lukaku plans to appear in person at Los Angeles Airport Courthouse and staff said he can send a lawyer in his absence.