Football transfer rumours: Arsene Wenger to make Monaco raid

France's impressive win over England may have reinforced Arsene Wenger's desire to add to the European contingent at Arsenal if Wednesday's newspapers are to be believed.

The Daily Telegraph reports that the Gunners are working on deals for Monaco pair KYLIAN MBAPPE and THOMAS LEMAR, who both played in Les Bleus' 3-2 success at the Stade de France, as well as their long-rumoured interest in ALEXANDRE LACAZETTE.

The Lyon forward, who was an unused substitute against England, could cost around £60million - though the Sun quotes French outlet Le 10 Sport as saying France team-mate OLIVIER GIROUD could be offered in part-exchange.

West Ham are also linked with Giroud in the London Evening Standard, while the Hammers are one of several clubs interested in out-of-favour Manchester United centre-back CHRIS SMALLING according to a report in the Telegraph.

England international Smalling struggled for playing time last season under Jose Mourinho and Victor Lindelof's imminent arrival from Benfica has pushed him further down the pecking order.

West Brom and Everton are also mentioned as possible destinations, with the latter also linked by the Daily Express with Burnley's MICHAEL KEANE as well as playmakers DAVY KLAASSEN and GYLFI SIGURDSSON from Ajax and Swansea respectively.

Leicester could also be joining the scramble for talented English centre-backs, with the Daily Mail reporting they have offered £16.5m for Hull's HARRY MAGUIRE.

United, meanwhile, have been linked with Inter Milan winger Ivan Perisic, with the Independent reporting the Croatia star is "hugely keen and excited" to join the club.

ONLINE/SOCIAL ROUND-UP

@MARCAinENGLISH: Bartomeu won't be rushed on Messi's renewal. He's confident the Argentine will retire with @FCBarcelona.

@DeadlineDayLive: PSG are aiming to scupper Manchester United's hopes of signing Andrea Belotti this summer. (Source: Canal+)

@BBCSport: He'd be the third most expensive keeper ever. Peter Shilton says £30m for Jordan Pickford is a good deal for Everton bbc.in/2sp6a3A

PLAYERS TO WATCH

SOKRATIS PAPASTATHOPOULOS: To the delight of English commentators, Borussia Dortmund's Greek defender has been linked with Manchester United, Arsenal and Chelsea. Give me a P...

SAMIR NASRI: The Manchester City playmaker, who spent last summer on loan at Sevilla, could be available for as little as £12m according to the Sun as his hefty wages discourage potential suitors.

DIEGO COSTA: The striker could be forced out of Chelsea, with Yahoo Esportes quoting his brother Jair as saying: "Diego, fortunately, has many offers."