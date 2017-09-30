Football supporters injured as Amiens Stadium barrier collapses

Three football supporters have been taken to hospital with serious injuries after a barrier collapsed during Amiens' match against Lille.

Lille said 17 other fans were also injured in the incident, which took place after Fode Ballo-Toure had just scored the opening goal for the visitors in 15th minute of the French Ligue 1 match.

As the scorer ran over to a section of Lille fans behind the goal to celebrate, fans of the away team surged forward, and the fence collapsed under pressure.

The match was immediately halted as supporters tumbled onto the pitch.

Most were able to get back into the stand, but several remained on the ground and were treated for injuries, with three being taken to hospital.

After more than half an hour it was decided to abandon the match.