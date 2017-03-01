Football stars battle it out in live shooting contest for Nike

Nike has held a live footballing event, pitching big name footballers in a battle of the finishers in London.

Strike Night received more than half a million views on Facebook and featured a series of big names.

The promotional event, the first of its kind, tasked players to receive a ball and finish it beyond goalkeepers from Nike’s academy to win the evening’s trophy belt.

(Screenshot/Nike Football/Facebook)

With five attempts in each round, points were awarded for scoring with more given for getting putting the ball “top-bins” – in the top corner.

Meanwhile judges Ian Wright, Didier Drogba, Grime MC AJ Tracey and rapper Santan Dave gave bonus points to the players for their finishes, taking note of the quality and flair of their goals.

Finally, those viewing on Facebook decided the winners, with their interaction with the video gifting the players points.

(Screenshot/Nike Football/Facebook)

In the first round Crystal Palace’s Christian Benteke lost to Borussia Dortmund’s Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain of Arsenal lost to Inter Milan’s Mauro Icardi before fellow Gunner Alex Iwobi, who joined at the last minute, was defeated by Porto’s Andre Silva.

(Screenshot/Nike Football/Facebook)

The night started with a logistical problem as Manchester United youngster Marcus Rashford’s helicopter didn’t turn up on time, causing his replacement by Iwobi. However, arriving late the 19-year-old beat highest-scoring loser Oxlade-Chamberlain in a play-off for the next round.

(Screenshot/Nike Football/Facebook)

Despite a Nike tick shaven into Aubameyang’s hair – which you’d think meant the Gabon international, 27, was a shoo in to win the whole competition – Rashford was able to beat him to reach the final. There, he faced Silva after the Portuguese won his semi over Icardi.

Sadly for the Premier League striker it wasn’t to be Silva deservedly won a resounding victory despite a slightly confused points scoring system and Chelsea goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois in net for the final.

As well as Courtois, famous footballing faces Harry Kane and Eden Hazard were among others visible in the audience during the event.

With a line up like this and more than 34,000 reactions to the video on Facebook, you can expect Nike to be producing something similar again soon.