Football rumours: Two London clubs fending off bids for their stars

Tottenham are yet to sign anybody during this transfer window, and are instead fending off further interest in their current players.

The Sun reports that chairman Daniel Levy has warned that DELE ALLI would not be sold even if £150million was offered - news which will disappoint Barcelona and Manchester City.

They also appear to be in no mood to entertain Chelsea's interest in DANNY ROSE, according to the Evening Standard.

North London rivals Arsenal are also doing their best to deter bidders interested in ALEXIS SANCHEZ and ALEX OXLADE-CHAMBERLAIN.

The Daily Star reports Manchester City have bid £60million for Sanchez, with the Express reporting a £45million bid has already been rejected.

The Sun reports that Arsene Wenger has told Oxlade-Chamberlain he wants him to stay for a "long time" as Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester United circle.

It is no secret that United want ZLATAN IBRAHIMOVIC to re-sign when he has recovered from his knee injury, and the Independent says they will sweeten the deal with a little career development, offering the Swede a coaching role.

ONLINE/SOCIAL ROUND-UP

@talkSPORT - "Fenerbahce want to re-sign former Manchester United winger Nani from Valencia."

Fenerbahce want to re-sign former Manchester United winger Nani from Valenciahttps://t.co/QEyJWrS2IS #MUFC pic.twitter.com/Xe5IYbGh4u — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) August 16, 2017

@MirrorFootball - "Chelsea and Liverpool target Virgil van Dijk spotted in London in deleted Instagram photo."

Chelsea and Liverpool target Virgil van Dijk spotted in London in deleted Instagram photo https://t.co/xx2uPvUXRN pic.twitter.com/IaqhyWxT9W — Mirror Football (@MirrorFootball) August 17, 2017

PLAYERS TO WATCH

PHILIPPE COUTINHO - Barcelona general manager Pep Segura has said a deal for the Brazilian is 'close' - despite Liverpool's insistence he will not be sold.

DENIS SUAREZ - Tottenham are said to be interested in Barcelona's former Manchester City midfielder.

GABRIEL - The Arsenal defender could be about to join Valencia after falling down the pecking order.