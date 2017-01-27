Football rumours: The Antoine Griezmann gossip gathers pace
27/01/2017 - 10:41:57Back to Sport Home
The latest gossip and rumours from the newspapers and online:
The Daily Mirror are reporting that West Ham could be ready to sell DIMITRI PAYET to Marseille for an improved price of £30million.
Manchester United are priming Paul Pogba to tempt France team-mate ANTOINE GRIEZMANN to sign for the Old Trafford club, according to the Daily Record.
United full-back MATTEO DARMIAN is house hunting in Milan as he tries to force a move to Inter Milan, according to the Sun.
BRANISLAV IVANOVIC could be leaving Chelsea as he is in discussions over a move to Zenit St Petersburg, reports the Daily Mail.
Sky Sports are reporting that Sunderland are closing in on a loan deal for Bordeaux left-back DIEGO CONTENTO.
Join the conversation - comment here