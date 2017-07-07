Football rumours: Ructions at Chelsea and transfer stirrings at Liverpool and Arsenal

The Daily Mirror reports that ANTONIO CONTE's future at Chelsea is in doubt as he has become frustrated with Chelsea's failure in the transfer market over the summer. ROMELU LUKAKU appears to be on the verge of a move to Manchester United and the Blues have also failed on moves for ALEXIS SANCHEZ and VIRGIL VAN DIJK. The Italian is said to be "fuming" about the failure to bring Lukaku to Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea will now turn their attention to Swansea's FERNANDO LLORENTE, according to the Evening Standard. The Blues were interested in the Spaniard in January's transfer window and Chelsea are set to renew their interest as Diego Costa's likely departure leaves them short in the striker department. However, Swansea are keen to keep hold of a player whose 15 goals last season helped them retain their Premier League status despite him being in the last year of his contract.

Marseille are the frontrunners to sign Arsenal striker OLIVIER GIROUD, according to the Daily Telegraph.

Everton, West Ham and Lyon have all been linked with the France international after his Gunners future was thrown into doubt by the acquisition of Alexandre Lacazette earlier this week. But now Marseille believe they can take Giroud back home in a deal worth around £24.7million plus add-ons.

The Daily Mirror reports that Leicester winger DEMARAI GRAY has asked for assurances from Leicester over his prospects of first-team football after Liverpool and Tottenham have shown interest in the 21-year-old. Gray found last season "tough" after making only nine starts for the Foxes and shone for England Under-21s, scoring twice as they reached the semi-finals of the European Championships.

Stoke boss Mark Hughes wants to bring in Manchester City midfielder FABIAN DELPH on loan, writes the Stoke Sentinel. Delph has made only two appearances for City since Pep Guardiola took over as manager and Hughes is keen to add to his midfield for the new season.

ONLINE/SOCIAL ROUND-UP

@TheSunFootball: Gabriel Jesus set to miss pre-season matches on US tour.

Gabriel Jesus set to miss pre-season matches on US tour https://t.co/v5ZpfFB9kj pic.twitter.com/ELSAsUtQWG — The Sun Football ⚽ (@TheSunFootball) July 7, 2017

@BBCSport: Kelechi Iheanacho is close to completing a £25m move to Leicester.

Kelechi Iheanacho is close to completing a £25m move to Leicester City.



➡️ https://t.co/z55GRuaibd pic.twitter.com/iFM7NfvSwb — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) July 6, 2017

@DailyStar_Sport: Liverpool suffer transfer blow in pursuit of Naby Keita: Leipzig won't sell "key players."

Liverpool suffer transfer blow in pursuit of Naby Keita: Leipzig won't sell “key players” #LFC @cmckennasporthttps://t.co/EYSYixxCoC — Daily Star Sport (@DailyStar_Sport) July 6, 2017

PLAYERS TO WATCH

RUBEN LOFTUS-CHEEK: Brighton and Newcastle are battling it out to sign the Chelsea midfielder on a season-long loan, according to the Sun.

ALVARO MORATA: The Sun reports that Chelsea have turned their interest to the Real Madrid star after Manchester United appeared to be on the brink of signing Lukaku.