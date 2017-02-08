Football rumours: Real Madrid eye up a Premier League keeper - but it's not De Gea

The latest gossip and rumours from the newspapers and online:

Liverpool are preparing to enter battle with Manchester City for the signature of PIERRE-EMERICK AUBAMEYANG from Borussia Dortmund, according to the Sun.

Italian newspaper Corriere dello Sport are reporting that Inter Milan are lining up a summer move for SERGIO AGUERO.

Chelsea are hoping to bring ROMELU LUKAKU back to the club from Everton, according to Yahoo.

DANIEL STURRIDGE will leave Liverpool in the summer, reports Talksport.

The Daily Star write that Real Madrid are in daily dialogue with Chelsea goalkeeper THIBAUT COURTOIS' representatives over a summer move.