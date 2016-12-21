Football rumours: Premier League side to make £60million move for Antoine Griezmann

The latest gossip and rumours from the newspapers and online:

Manchester United will make a £60million move for Atletico Madrid's France forward ANTOINE GRIEZMANN in the summer, the Sun claims.

Arsenal target JULIAN DRAXLER is set to join Paris St Germain from Wolfsburg for £34million, according to the Daily Mail.

West Ham will approach Manchester United in January about a loan move for either MARCUS RASHFORD or ANTHONY MARTIAL to strengthen their attack, the Daily Telegraph reports.