Football rumours: Movement in Manchester and at Arsenal?

GABRIEL JESUS's current £70,000-a-week wage packet could more than double as bosses at Manchester City look to keep hold of the forward, the Daily Mirror reports. The Brazilian made his debut nine months ago and has scored 12 goals in 17 games.

Arsenal's ALEXIS SANCHEZ is in high demand in north-west England, according to The Sun. Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho wants to lure the Chilean away from previous bidders Manchester City, who in the summer were unsuccessful with a £60million offer.

With Arsenal showing little interest in opening up talks with JACK WILSHERE, the 25-year-old could be heading for his boyhood favourites West Ham, the Daily Star says. The midfielder is in the last year of his contract with the Gunners and hopes to impress the Hammers in time for a move in January.

After a deal fell through in the summer, Championship club Preston could once again make a move for Liverpool defender LLOYD JONES come January, the Daily Mirror reports. The 21-year-old is also on the radar of a host of League One clubs, the paper says.

KARIM BENZEMA could be leaving Real Madrid for Arsenal, according to Spanish publication Don Balon. The Gunners are said to be willing to pay more than £44million for the 30-year-old, it is reported.

SOCIAL MEDIA ROUND-UP

@BBCSport: "You don't repair the kind of damage we've suffered overnight" - Roy Hodgson says there won't be a quick fix at #CPFC

Roy Hodgson says there won't be a quick fix at #CPFC https://t.co/dGbcWocXlq pic.twitter.com/hyFwNoGVkD — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) September 19, 2017

@MirrorFootball: Barcelona 'failed with £124m Antoine Griezmann bid'

Barcelona 'failed with £124m Antoine Griezmann bid' - Transfer news and gossip from Wednesday's papers https://t.co/JW70j2Nk8f pic.twitter.com/yHAmLILsgr — Mirror Football (@MirrorFootball) September 19, 2017

PLAYERS TO WATCH

PIETRO PELLEGRI: The Premier League could be calling for the 17-year-old after an impressive start at Genoa, La Gazzetta dello Sport says. His performance since arriving on the scene last season has seen interest from Manchester United and Chelsea, as well as AC Milan and Juventus, the paper said.

SERGEJ MILINKOVIC-SAVIC: The 22-year-old has made waves at Lazio - and it has not gone unnoticed by Manchester rivals United and City, according to the Daily Mirror. The player's agent told Radio CRC there had been "interest from several clubs" for the Serbian midfielder, the paper reports.