Football rumours: Manchester clubs prepare to do battle for French star

The latest gossip and rumours from the newspapers and online:

Manchester City are set to challenge rivals United for the signing of Atletico Madrid and France forward ANTOINE GRIEZMANN, according to the Manchester Evening News.

West Ham will offer Sunderland around £6million to bring veteran striker JERMAIN DEFOE back to his first club, according to several national newspapers.

Swansea are preparing a bid of £15m for Newcastle striker ALEKSANDAR MITROVIC, according to the Daily Express.