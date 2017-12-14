Football rumours from the media: Barcelona continue to pursue Philippe Coutinho

What the papers say:

Barcelona's bid to sign Liverpool star Philippe Coutinho continues, but the Catalan giants are unwilling to let the issue run throughout the transfer window, according to the Mirror. The paper says reports in Spain suggest club bosses have decided that if a deal cannot be done by the end of December, then they will need to move on. They could then look to sign Arsenal's Mesut Ozil, the paper adds.

However, according to the Daily Mail, Ozil favours signing for Manchester United over Barcelona should he leave Arsenal. The paper says the Germany international has made it plain to friends that he is eyeing a switch to United, while Jose Mourinho is said to be watching his situation closely.

Newcastle are reportedly eyeing Liverpool striker Danny Ings and Manchester United defender Luke Shaw. The Daily Star claims manager Rafael Benitez wants to bring in the two players as he bids to avoid the drop, and will make a move if the club's takeover goes through.

Bournemouth are demanding £15million for striker Benik Afobe, the Sun reports. The paper says West Brom and former club Wolves are interested in the 24-year-old, but Eddie Howe wants more than the £10million they splashed out on him two years ago.

Kyle Scott is in stalemate with Chelsea over a new contract, the Sun claims, with a host of clubs keeping a watchful eye on him. The paper reports that the 19-year-old midfielder, who has 18 months to run on his current deal, has impressed Leicester and Huddersfield, but Chelsea are keen for him to stay.

Liam Walsh: The 20-year-old is ready to leave Everton and sign for Bristol City, according to the Sun. The paper says the promotion-chasing side look set to sign him for about £1m and are expected to swoop early in the January transfer window.

Pontus Dahlberg: Watford are said to be close to signing the teenage goalkeeper. talkSPORT says reports in Sweden suggest IFK Goteborg are already looking at replacements, with Watford reportedly ready to pay £3million for the 18-year-old.