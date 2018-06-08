Football rumours from the media

What the papers say:

West Ham are looking to capture the signature of, setting up a reunion with old boss Manuel Pellegrini, reports the Daily Mail. Toure won silverware under the Chilean during his time at the Etihad but would have to accept a pay cut if he wants to play for the Hammers, the paper said.

Could Jack Grealish be on his way out of Aston Villa? (Barrington Coombs/Empics)

Following reports of Newcastle’s interest in Jack Grealish, Tottenham are said to be leading the race to sign the midfielder, according to the Daily Mail. Leicester, Everton and West Ham are also keen to sign the Aston Villa man, who is rated at £40million.

The future of Toby Alderweireld at Tottenham has again been called into question, with the Evening Standard reporting that Manchester United and Spurs are locked in negotiations for the Belgian defender.

Wilfried Zaha looks as if he will stay at Crystal Palace (Olly Greenwood/PA)

Elsewhere, Spurs have given up their hopes of signing Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha after the Eagles said they wanted £70m for the Ivory Coast international, the Daily Mail reports.

Manchester City are looking to dip their feet into the transfer market and are looking at Mario Lemina as an alternative to Jorginho, but Mark Hughes is said to be keen on retaining the Gabonese player at Southampton, according to the Daily Mirror.

Manchester City star crushes talk of Pep Guardiola rift and commits future to club https://t.co/soLHaHMqHN pic.twitter.com/gjOi1TjwXp — The Sun Football ⚽ (@TheSunFootball) June 7, 2018

Are relegated West Brom about to lose their captain?



Jonny Evans is close to joining Leicester City after completing a medical with the former Premier League champions.



More 👉 https://t.co/uW0zxz9I4C pic.twitter.com/oxXeUzma0X — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) June 7, 2018

: Liverpool are said to be interested in signing the Bayer Leverkusen goalkeeper, with the German side putting a £22m price tag on the 26-year-old according to Bild.

Martin Skrtel and Rafa Benitez worked together at Liverpool (Peter Byrne/PA)

Martin Skrtel: The ex-Liverpool defender is wanted by Newcastle boss Rafael Benitez, with the Slovakian free to leave Fenerbahce reports Aspor.

Anderson Talisca: Manchester United are one of three clubs interested in signing the Brazilian midfielder from Benfica, according to O Jogo.

