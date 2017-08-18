Football rumours: Barca not giving up on Coutinho and Spurs aim to make first signing

The PHILIPPE COUTINHO-to-Barcelona transfer saga could rumble on until the end of the window with the Catalan club admitting it will be difficult to prise the Brazilian playmaker away from Anfield, the Liverpool Echo reports.

However, according to the Daily Telegraph, the LaLiga giants are prepared to "fight" all the way to land their man.

The Telegraph also reports that Chelsea striker DIEGO COSTA has no intention of returning to Stamford Bridge as he pushes for a move to Atletico Madrid.

But with the Spanish club under a transfer embargo, Everton could seek to land the Spain international on a short-term deal, according to the Sun.

Tottenham defender KEVIN WIMMER is a man in demand. The Stoke Sentinel reports that Potters boss Mark Hughes wants to bring him to the bet365 Stadium.

However, according to the Telegraph they will face competition from West Brom. The Baggies' interest does not, however, mean that JONNY EVANS would be allowed to join Manchester City.

ONLINE/SOCIAL ROUND-UP

- @talkSPORT - "Marco Silva backs transfer window change and says Watford to make more signings"

Marco Silva backs transfer window change and says Watford to make more signings https://t.co/EOEqDMA4vI pic.twitter.com/knfw0oQ0is — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) August 17, 2017

- @ESPNFC - "Monaco striker Kylian Mbappe is said to be undecided about his future as PSG, Real Madrid and Man City watch on."

Monaco striker Kylian Mbappe is said to be undecided about his future as PSG, Real Madrid and Man City watch on. https://t.co/o6sK3CbD0Q pic.twitter.com/Ry8HtiqaXf — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) August 17, 2017

PLAYERS TO WATCH

DAVINSON SANCHEZ - The Independent reports that a deal has been agreed for the Ajax man to become Tottenham's first signing of the summer

GABRIEL - The Arsenal defender is heading to Valencia in a £10million deal, according to the Evening Standard.

FABINHO - Paris St Germain fancy taking the Brazilian midfielder off the hands of their Ligue 1 rivals Monaco, L'Equipe reports.