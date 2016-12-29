Football rumours: Arsenal looking at Sanchez replacement options

The latest gossip and rumours from the newspapers and online:

HARRY REDKNAPP has emerged as a contender for the Swansea job, and would like to make Chelsea defender JOHN TERRY one of his first signings, the Daily Telegraph reports.

Arsenal will turn to Borussia Dortmund's MARCO REUS if they cannot resolve Alexis Sanchez's contract dispute, according to the Daily Mail.

The Guardian reports that Chelsea have had a £21million offer for Atalanta's FRANCK KESSIE rejected.

Manchester United will not allow ANTHONY MARTIAL to join Sevilla in January despite claims by his agent about a possible deal, according to the Daily Telegraph.

Juventus manager MAX ALLEGRI is interested in replacing ARSENE WENGER if the Frenchman resigns as Arsenal manager, the Sun report