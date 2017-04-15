Football players and clubs unite to mark 28 years since the Hillsborough Disaster
Each year on the anniversary of the Hillsborough disaster, when 96 football fans travelled to a football match and never came home, football rivalries are forgotten and heartfelt tributes are paid.
Whether fans of Everton, Manchester United or anyone else, people have taken to social media to pay their respects to those who died, their families, and all those who have spent the past 28 years fighting for justice.
From former Liverpool players to some of Europe’s biggest clubs, here are their tributes.
28 years ago today, 96 children, women and men lost their lives at Hillsborough. We will never forget them.— Liverpool FC (@LFC) April 14, 2017
Never forget 🙏🏻— Luis Suarez (@LuisSuarez9) April 15, 2017
Nunca olvidaremos 🙏🏻#JFT96 pic.twitter.com/YXnph5DlWw
A time to reflect..... #jft96 @LFC pic.twitter.com/m5jzDaEW5T— Ian Rush MBE (@Ian_Rush9) April 15, 2017
RIP #JFT96 pic.twitter.com/2X4FMxOY73— Jamie Carragher (@Carra23) April 15, 2017
Always in our hearts and never forgotten... #JFT96 #LFCfamily ❤️96❤️ pic.twitter.com/xBusoPwyTw— Pepe Reina (@PReina25) April 15, 2017
Former Reds manager Rafa Benitez had visited the Hillsborough memorial earlier in the week.
Liverpool’s fierce rivals Everton showed their support.
💙 | 28 years ago, 96 football fans went to a game but didn't come home. Today, as always, our thoughts are with their friends and families. pic.twitter.com/RFbQtrVk64— Everton (@Everton) April 15, 2017
And chose to announce that they were banning The Sun newspaper, which has been reviled on Merseyside ever since its coverage of the 1989 disaster, from Goodison Park and their training ground.
Club Statement: pic.twitter.com/xDkptbbamk— Everton (@Everton) April 15, 2017
Everton fan Tony Bellew paid tribute.
Thoughts with the families affected on this day 28 years ago.. We will NEVER EVER forget you. You Will Never Walk Alone #JFT96 ❤️💙— Tony Bellew (@TonyBellew) April 15, 2017
As did former players.
NEVER FORGOTTEN 💙❤️ #jft96 pic.twitter.com/71lQBqPFl1— TIM CAHILL (@Tim_Cahill) April 15, 2017
And the entire footballing community.
Our thoughts are with @LFC today in remembrance of the 96 fans who lost their lives at Hillsborough. pic.twitter.com/hHKTAJpLME— Manchester United (@ManUtd) April 15, 2017
Never forgotten. #JFT96 pic.twitter.com/d001mdIsFS— Borussia Dortmund (@BVB) April 15, 2017
🕯️ You'll Never Walk Alone, @LFC. #JFT96 pic.twitter.com/Uc3lq64miZ— Celtic Football Club (@celticfc) April 15, 2017
Never Forgotten..... RIP 🙏🏼 #JFT96— Jamie Vardy (@vardy7) April 15, 2017
