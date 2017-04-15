Football players and clubs unite to mark 28 years since the Hillsborough Disaster

Each year on the anniversary of the Hillsborough disaster, when 96 football fans travelled to a football match and never came home, football rivalries are forgotten and heartfelt tributes are paid.

Whether fans of Everton, Manchester United or anyone else, people have taken to social media to pay their respects to those who died, their families, and all those who have spent the past 28 years fighting for justice.

From former Liverpool players to some of Europe’s biggest clubs, here are their tributes.

28 years ago today, 96 children, women and men lost their lives at Hillsborough. We will never forget them. — Liverpool FC (@LFC) April 14, 2017

🔥 #JFT96 🔥 A post shared by Fernando Torres (@fernandotorres) on Apr 15, 2017 at 1:44am PDT

Former Reds manager Rafa Benitez had visited the Hillsborough memorial earlier in the week.

(Danny Lawson/PA)

Liverpool’s fierce rivals Everton showed their support.

💙 | 28 years ago, 96 football fans went to a game but didn't come home. Today, as always, our thoughts are with their friends and families. pic.twitter.com/RFbQtrVk64 — Everton (@Everton) April 15, 2017

And chose to announce that they were banning The Sun newspaper, which has been reviled on Merseyside ever since its coverage of the 1989 disaster, from Goodison Park and their training ground.

Everton fan Tony Bellew paid tribute.

Thoughts with the families affected on this day 28 years ago.. We will NEVER EVER forget you. You Will Never Walk Alone #JFT96 ❤️💙 — Tony Bellew (@TonyBellew) April 15, 2017

As did former players.

And the entire footballing community.