Football fans were in awe of Eden Hazard's 'Ronaldinho moment' against West Ham

Eden Hazard had a 'Ronaldinho moment' against West Ham

Eden Hazard had already put Chelsea 1-0 up against West Ham in their Premier League fixture, but it wasn’t just his well-taken goal that got Blues fans talking.

Mid-way through the second half, the Belgian wing-wizard produced a piece of elegant trickery that stunned just about everybody.

It was quite something – Cesc Fabregas dinked a ball towards Hazard, who timed his sprint across the ball to such perfection that he managed to glance it ever so slightly off his back, into the path of N’Golo Kante.

On purpose.

Perhaps the highest praise afforded to the moment of skill was this – truly something out of the Ronaldinho drawer, so to speak.

The flame emoji was entirely justified.

Could we have everyone’s attention? A moment’s applause is not an unreasonable request.

Perhaps this tweet best sums up the flick.

Indeed, you won’t find Hazard’s pass in any etiquette guides, we’re sure of that.
