Football fans were in awe of Eden Hazard's 'Ronaldinho moment' against West Ham

Eden Hazard had already put Chelsea 1-0 up against West Ham in their Premier League fixture, but it wasn’t just his well-taken goal that got Blues fans talking.

Mid-way through the second half, the Belgian wing-wizard produced a piece of elegant trickery that stunned just about everybody.

Hazard passing the ball using his back. Yep. pic.twitter.com/WrxeghtBam — PL Vines (@PLVines) March 6, 2017

It was quite something – Cesc Fabregas dinked a ball towards Hazard, who timed his sprint across the ball to such perfection that he managed to glance it ever so slightly off his back, into the path of N’Golo Kante.

On purpose.

Remember that Eden Hazard used his back to make a pass on purpose — Oluwanishola (@chef_og) March 6, 2017

Perhaps the highest praise afforded to the moment of skill was this – truly something out of the Ronaldinho drawer, so to speak.

Can we not let the goal distract us from the fact that Hazard did a pass off his back, running away from the passer. A Ronaldinho moment. — Will Faulks (@willfaulks) March 6, 2017

The flame emoji was entirely justified.

Guys that back Hazard pass before the goal🔥🔥 —  Don_nduvh⚽️ (@Nduvho_nduu_) March 6, 2017

Could we have everyone’s attention? A moment’s applause is not an unreasonable request.

Can we have a moments applause for Hazard's back-pass? The transformation from last season to this has been amazing to witness. — Kristan Heneage (@KHeneage) March 6, 2017

Did hazard just glance a pass off of the back of his neck? 🤔🙇🏾😐 — Akin Solanke-Caulker (@akin_sc) March 6, 2017

Did I just see hazard lay a long pass off his back....... 😱😱👏🏻👏🏻 — Ross Hannah (@RHannah10) March 6, 2017

Perhaps this tweet best sums up the flick.

THAT PASS BY HAZARD LOOOOL SO RUDE — ️ (@HazardEdition) March 6, 2017

Indeed, you won’t find Hazard’s pass in any etiquette guides, we’re sure of that.