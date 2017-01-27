Football fans celebrated 'Darren Bent 1-1 Darren Bent' after the Derby striker's sensational own goal

Ahead of Leicester City’s 2-2 draw against Derby County in the fourth round of the FA Cup, the Rams’ main threat appeared to be well-known goal man Darren Bent.

9 - Darren Bent has scored in nine of his last 10 FA Cup games (9 goals), including all four for Derby. Threat. — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) January 27, 2017

And after eight minutes, the 32-year-old lived up to that billing – he just happened to do so at the wrong end of the pitch.

Oh boy. Derby behind after a dreadful own goal from Darren Bent. He slices an attempted goal-line clearance straight in! #dcfcfans — Owen Bradley (@OwenBradley) January 27, 2017

In all honesty, it was an absolute gem of an own goal – a Friday night gift from a very good striker.

That Darren Bent own goal is up there — Ed Malyon (@eaamalyon) January 27, 2017

Darren Bent has been watching me too often...



Shambolic. — HLTCO (@HLTCO) January 27, 2017

If Bent’s goal bonus includes own goals, then fair play to him.

I guess Darren Bent is on a goal bonus 🤔🤔🙈 — JOHNO (@davidaj09) January 27, 2017

Darren Bent scored with his balls last weekend. So I guess that's a step forward. — Nick Miller (@NickMiller79) January 27, 2017

Perhaps the former England international could do with adding some bigger trainers to his collection. You’d struggle to score past these!

Darren Bent's next pair of trainers to help him clear the ball: pic.twitter.com/afxywZzm2E — Paddy Power (@paddypower) January 27, 2017

Bent very quickly put it right however, scoring 13 minutes later, equalising against himself in the process.

10 - Darren Bent has now scored in 10 of his last 11 FA Cup games, including all five for Derby. Redemption. — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) January 27, 2017

Darren Bent 1-1 Darren Bent — Andrew Dalton (@lufcstats) January 27, 2017

For some, it was exactly what they needed to see to give the beautiful game a second chance.

Finally seen Darren Bent's own goal.



I've fallen in love with football all over again. — Sachin Nakrani (@SachinNakrani) January 27, 2017

But don’t worry, Darren – there will always be other own goals to watch, such as this one.

Feel like Darren Bent's highly avoidable FA Cup own goal didn't quite have the same beauty as Wayne Hatswell's avoidable FA Cup own goal pic.twitter.com/stWxzrEYDA — Adam Hurrey (@FootballCliches) January 27, 2017

You can always count on an own goal to make you chuckle – the two teams will return in the replay in Leicester. Can we expect more comedy own goals? We can hope.