Football fans celebrated 'Darren Bent 1-1 Darren Bent' after the Derby striker's sensational own goal

Ahead of Leicester City’s 2-2 draw against Derby County in the fourth round of the FA Cup, the Rams’ main threat appeared to be well-known goal man Darren Bent.

And after eight minutes, the 32-year-old lived up to that billing – he just happened to do so at the wrong end of the pitch.

In all honesty, it was an absolute gem of an own goal – a Friday night gift from a very good striker.

If Bent’s goal bonus includes own goals, then fair play to him.

Perhaps the former England international could do with adding some bigger trainers to his collection. You’d struggle to score past these!

Bent very quickly put it right however, scoring 13 minutes later, equalising against himself in the process.

For some, it was exactly what they needed to see to give the beautiful game a second chance.

But don’t worry, Darren – there will always be other own goals to watch, such as this one.

You can always count on an own goal to make you chuckle – the two teams will return in the replay in Leicester. Can we expect more comedy own goals? We can hope.
