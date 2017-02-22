Football fans are very confused after Simone Zaza scored an absolute belter against Real Madrid

Simone Zaza signed on loan for West Ham as a striker in the summer, but in 11 appearances did not score any goals – it doesn’t take a rocket scientist to work out that’s not very good.

So Zaza moved to Valencia on loan, still contracted to Juventus, and to everyone’s bemusement, he appears to be doing quite well.

That reaction was prompted by the Italy forward scoring a fine goal against Real Madrid, of all teams.

That’s two in two games now for Zaza, who scored against Athletic Bilbao as well in his previous game – he scored some pretty good goals in West Ham training, but never managed to recreate them on the pitch.

Not only did he score against Real Madrid, it was a pretty tasty goal as well.

And despite Madrid getting a goal back, Valencia held on to win 2-1.

Where’ve you been hiding the goals, Simone?
