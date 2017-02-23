Football fans are devastated over Claudio Ranieri's shock departure from Leicester

Leicester City have sacked manager Claudio Ranieri less than a year after their incredible run to the Premier League title.

With the Foxes hovering just one point above the relegation zone, the Italian was relieved of his duties after the team returned home from Wednesday night’s 2-1 Champions League defeat to Sevilla.

In announcing Ranieri’s departure, the club paid tribute to his achievements as the club’s “most successful…manager of all time” but said their perilous league position required action.

The club’s move has left football fans shocked with Gary Lineker, Phil Neville and Ian Wright voicing their thoughts on Twitter:

Claudio Ranieri? Sacked? Really? Dilly Ding Dilly Game's Gone. — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) February 23, 2017

Claudio Ranieri. Crazy football. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) February 23, 2017

Ranieri sacked WTF — Philip Neville (@fizzer18) February 23, 2017

Ranieri achieves the impossible then is sacked within a year. There really is no sentiment in football anymore. — mark davis (@supmarkus) February 23, 2017

Claudio Ranieri takes a relegation candidate and wins the league. The following year, with the team now relegation candidates, he’s sacked. — Simon Head (@simonhead) February 23, 2017

the amount of disrespect for Claudio Ranieri is unbelievable. that's soccer tho. someone hire this man asap #Leicester — jlaven2 (@jlaven2) February 23, 2017

Louis van Gaal lasted longer at Manchester United than Claudio Ranieri did at Leicester. pic.twitter.com/tgcBTR555Q — Not Match of the Day (@NOT_MOTD) February 23, 2017

“Yes, but apart from creating a miraculous team and winning the Premier League, what has this Roman ever done for us?” - Leicester#Ranieri — David Schneider (@davidschneider) February 23, 2017

Claudio Ranieri sacked! Unfortunate news I think! Wonder how I'd feel if I was a Leicester player right now🤔. Could I have done more 🤔😪 — Ian Wright (@IanWright0) February 23, 2017

#Ranieri gets sacked by #LCFC after the Chairman backing him & winning the league! Still in CL, not in relegation zone!

Football's gone mad! — Samantha Quek (@SamanthaQuek) February 23, 2017

Absolute madness that sacking #Ranieri — Luke Garbutt (@luke_garbutt) February 23, 2017

(Rui Vieira/AP)

Utterly sickening disgraceful shameful sacking of Ranieri by Leicester City owners. I'm sorry I was cheering them on last night. Ingrates. — George Galloway (@georgegalloway) February 23, 2017

Leicester was a journeyman club before Ranieri arrived. Putrid behaviour hosing him out! Players loved taste of money & the fire went out! — David Buik (@truemagic68) February 23, 2017

#Ranieri sacked. Disgrace. No hope left for football. Everything that's wrong about the game. Hang your heads in shame #Leicester board — Chris Skudder (@chris_skudder) February 23, 2017

Total and utter disgrace. #Ranieri — michael owen (@themichaelowen) February 23, 2017

Assistant manager Craig Shakespeare and Mike Stowell will take interim charge ahead of Monday’s match against Liverpool.