Floyd Mayweather throws dollar bills at Conor McGregor as press tour continues

Floyd Mayweather showered Conor McGregor with dollar bills in a bizarre press conference ahead of the final stop of the pair's media tour in London on Friday.

The two fighters faced off in Brooklyn, New York, ahead of their Las Vegas boxing match on August 26.

Floyd made it rain on Conor 😂#MayMacWorldTour pic.twitter.com/g4KfHZeufO — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) July 14, 2017

McGregor, who has never boxed professionally, enjoyed by far the better of their meeting in Toronto on Wednesday as 17,000 fans rounded on Mayweather.

However, both fighters and their promoters were booed by the crowd at the Barclays Centre as the pair appeared to run out of fresh insults.

Picture: AP Photo/Frank Franklin II

McGregor had bragged about the quality of his suits at the first two stops in Los Angeles and Toronto, but emerged sporting floral trousers and a robe he repeatedly claimed was polar bear fur.

Mayweather, who brandished a cheque for 100million US dollars in LA and in Canada carried out a backpack with a wad of cash in it, took to draping himself in an Irish flag for the second evening running.

Picture: AP Photo/Frank Franklin II

The American was received with more chants of "pay your taxes" - in reference to reports he has asked the Internal Revenue Service for more time to settle his 2015 tax bill.

But the crowd also turned on McGregor, who in a bizarre rant took aim not only at Mayweather's financial situation but also rapper 50 Cent.

The mixed martial arts star finished by saying: "To come back here, where I made history, became the first fighter in history to win two UFC titles simultaneously.

Picture: AP Photo/Frank Franklin II

"Thanks to you all, I'm blown away by the support."

Mayweather, who retired in 2015 with a perfect 49-0 record and having held world titles at five different weights, responded by ridiculing McGregor for submitting in three of his 24 MMA contests.

The 40-year-old then asked for the music to come on before labelling McGregor "a stripper" and throwing dollar bills over him.

The pair are scheduled to finish their media tour at SSE Wembley Arena at 7pm on Friday.