Floyd Mayweather has just shown Conor McGregor a huge sign of respect

Floyd Mayweather may have beaten Conor McGregor convincingly during their epic encounter in Las Vegas, but it would appear the veteran boxer still has a lot of respect for his final opponent.

The 40-year-old won one of the biggest fights in combat sport history, in terms of sheer mainstream crossover appeal, and he’s commemorated it with some huge artwork in his Beverly Hills home.

But Mayweather was only one half of that battle, with UFC champion McGregor contributing hugely. As a result, the Irishman’s face now hangs on one of Mayweather’s walls.

That seems like a huge show of respect from Mayweather to McGregor – after all, it took the two of them to hype their fight into the spectacle it became.

Mayweather’s victory was also his 50th in professional boxing – with no losses – so another explanation is that the picture symbolises that. There’s also the small matter of all that cash the fight earned him.

Whatever the reason, it’s no doubt a huge honour for McGregor to occupy a place on the wall of a man who’s widely regarded as one of, if not, the best ever.

And Mayweather’s fans think it says a lot about him.

That's a 1st class Champion move! Respect Recognize the Greats while being the Greatest! — angeliquehart (@angeliqhart35) September 26, 2017

It's a respect thing... — Dreamville 🔮 (@CallMe_Eugene) September 26, 2017

The piece was created by Tiffanie Anderson out of broken glass and stands at eight-feet tall.

The artist posted a picture of the artwork back at the beginning of August, before the fight had even taken place, and then uploaded another directly after the fight with Mayweather in the shot.

If you had to bet everything you owned who would you risk it all for?! Reply in comments ??. Specs on my latest piece: 8'x12' broken glass ?? #mayweather #mcgregor A post shared by Tiffanie Anderson ?? (@theprettyartist) on Aug 3, 2017 at 8:58am PDT

50-0!!! That was a good fight! A post shared by Tiffanie Anderson ?? (@theprettyartist) on Aug 26, 2017 at 11:31pm PDT

Given the calibre of person Mayweather has fought over his undefeated career, this is a big look for McGregor.