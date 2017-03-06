Floyd Mayweather has a very weird daily routine and he reckons it's key to his success

The early bird gets the worm, is the saying, but Floyd Mayweather has managed to catch plenty of worms in his time and is definitely not an early bird.

The undefeated world champion, now retired, has revealed the difference between his schedule and that of other boxers – and chalks some of his success up to it too.

The secret? While Money’s competition is up at the gym, he’s only just gone to bed.

Mayweather, who’s currently on a tour of the UK, said a typical day for him involves going to sleep at six or seven in the morning, waking up at half-two in the afternoon, hitting the gym between three and six, eating, and then going for a five to eight mile run in the evening.

The 40-year-old says that by the time he’s done training – although given that he’s retired and is considered one of boxing’s greatest ever, training for what? Conor McGregor? – it’s midnight. Next up is some relaxation and recuperation with some movies and his kids.

So if you’re a boxing hopeful, you might want to consider switching up your schedule. It certainly sounds a lot more fun than waking up with the birds.

And why not invest in some skyscrapers? Mayweather says he owns nine.

