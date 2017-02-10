Five-year-old Bradley Lowery cuddling up to Jermain Defoe will melt your heart

The bond between Bradley Lowery and Sunderland is a special thing.

Bradley, who has terminal cancer, was visited in hospital by Jermain Defoe, Vito Mannone, John O’Shea and Sebastian Larsson.

Bradley loved your visit today, thank you for making time for him @VitoMannone88 @IAmJermainDefoe pic.twitter.com/4GDklaJXRx — Bradley Lowery (@Bradleysfight) February 9, 2017

Bradley, who is from near Hartlepool and is a big Black Cats fan, got the chance to chat with his heroes and show them his favourite toys.

One photo showed Bradley falling asleep while cuddling Defoe.

Bradley loves @IAmJermainDefoe he didn't want him to leave today and fell asleep cuddling into him #specialbond #bestfriends pic.twitter.com/sn2symKhdv — Bradley Lowery (@Bradleysfight) February 9, 2017

Defoe posted his own message, saying the pair were “best friends”.

Bradley went on the pitch ahead of Sunderland’s clash with Chelsea in December and scored a penalty against Asmir Begovic.

It was named as joint goal of the month for December by Match Of The Day, alongside Henrikh Mkhitaryan’s scorpion kick – which came against Sunderland.

I'd like to share my @premierleague GOTM with my team & a little boy @SunderlandAFC ! What a goal you scored @Bradleysfight ! Stay strong🍀 pic.twitter.com/nkfG0ikQn8 — Henrikh Mkhitaryan (@HenrikhMkh) January 13, 2017

The five-year-old has neuroblastoma and reportedly only has months to live.

He was first diagnosed with the cancer when he was two, but went into remission.

Two years later, the cancer returned.

Bradley’s family had been raising money for antibody treatment in America, but his mother said in December that the cancer had grown and that “Bradley will lose his fight”.