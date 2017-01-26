Five uncapped players named in Ireland squad for Women's Six Nations

Head Coach Tom Tierney has named the Ireland Women's squad for the Women's Six Nations Championship 2017, and has included five uncapped players.

Up front props Ilse Van Staden and Ciara O'Connor will be hoping to win their first Ireland caps during the course of this year's Women's Six Nations.

In the backs, scrum-half Ailsa Hughes, out-half Jemma Jackson and wing Eimear Considine, who has been capped for the Ireland Women's 7s, are included.

Niamh Briggs will again captain the side. For the first time since the inception of the tournament, all of Ireland's games will be broadcast live on RTÉ.

Ireland will play Scotland in their first game of the Championship on Friday, February 3 at the Broadwood Stadium in Glasgow. They will then travel to L'Aquila to face Italy on Sunday February 12.

Their first home game will be against France in Donnybrook on Sunday February 26. They will then take on Wales in the Cardiff Arms Park, on Saturday March 11 - the morning after Ireland Men play Wales at the Principality Stadium.

Ireland will finish their Championship at home against England on March 17, in what will be a double header in Donnybrook on St. Patrick's Day, as the Ireland U20s will play their English counterparts before the women's game.

"It's set to be a busy and exciting year for this team, and it all gets underway next Friday against Scotland,” Tierney said.

“While we had some tough games in November, the experience the players gained in those matches will stand to them as we head into the Six Nations Championship.

“There is a good blend of youth and experience in the squad, and having had weekly camps since Christmas, we've been working hard getting our structures in place and making sure everyone knows their job.”

Ireland Women's Squad (Women's Six Nations Championship 2017)

Forwards:

Elaine Anthony (Highfield / Munster)

Anna Caplice (UL Bohemians / Munster)

Ciara Cooney (Railway Union / Leinster)

Ailis Egan (Old Belvedere / Leinster)

Paula Fitzpatrick (St. Mary's College / Leinster)

Orla Fitzsimons (St. Mary's College / Leinster)

Nichola Fryday (Tullamore / Connacht)

Ciara Griffin (UL Bohemians / Munster)

Leah Lyons (Highfield / Munster)

Claire Molloy (Bristol / Connacht)

Cliodhna Moloney (Railway Union / Leinster)

Heather O'Brien (Highfield / Munster)

Ciara O'Connor (Galwegians / Connacht)*

Ruth O'Reilly (Galwegians / Connacht)

Lindsay Peat (Railway Union / Leinster)

Marie-Louise Reilly (Old Belvedere / Leinster)

Ilse Van Staden (Cooke / Ulster)*

Backs:

Niamh Briggs (UL Bohemians / Munster) Captain

Eimear Considine (UL Bohemians / Munster)*

Mairead Coyne (Galwegians / Connacht)

Aine Donnelly (Old Belvedere / Leinster)

Mary Healy (Galwegians / Connacht)

Ailsa Hughes (Railway Union / Leinster)*

Jemma Jackson (Cooke / Ulster)*

Niamh Kavanagh (UL Bohemians / Munster)

Claire McLaughlin (Cooke / Ulster)

Alison Miller (Old Belvedere / Connacht)

Jenny Murphy (Old Belvedere / Leinster)

Sene Naoupu (Ayslesford Bulls)

Nora Stapleton (Old Belvedere / Leinster)