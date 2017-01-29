Five things we learned about Anthony Martial after Man United's FA Cup game against Wigan

Anthony Martial returned to the Manchester United side for their 4-0 FA Cup fourth-round victory over Wigan after his omission from the previous two games sparked speculation about his future.

We analyse his performance and what the future might hold for the 21-year-old striker:

1. Positioning

(Mike Egerton/EMPICS Sport)

Martial played centrally in the first half, initially as the lead striker with Wayne Rooney playing just off him.

After enjoying little success there, the Frenchman dropped deeper as the half wore on before being moved to a position on the left of the attacking line, with much better results, for the second period.

2. Involvement

(Mike Egerton/EMPICS Sport)

With the responsibility of playing centre forward, there was a feeling this was a big chance for Martial early on. His first touches, however, let him down as he twice gave the ball away and scuffed a shot.

After being easily dispossessed on another attack, he drifted out of the game before dropping deeper in a bid to get involved.

9 - Anthony Martial has been involved in nine goals in his last eight FA Cup games (3 goals, 6 assists). Matters. — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) January 29, 2017

From there he launched one swift counter-attack which led to Henrikh Mkhitaryan narrowly missing.

His contributions from the left after the break were more telling, notably his passes for the Chris Smalling and Mkhitaryan goals.

3. Teamwork

(Martin Rickett/PA)

Martial’s best work came for the greater good of the team with the one decent break in the first half and a number of stronger runs in the second period.

Confidence grew after he set up Smalling’s goal and he began to link up much better with his team-mates.

His runs became more penetrative and he regularly got behind the defence, giving United more options than he did earlier. He again showed how dangerous he can be by teeing up Mkhitaryan.

4. Finishing

(Martin Rickett/PA)

In this area Martial was lacking. He did not get into good enough positions in the first half and his one attempt at goal was poorly executed.

His role in the second half was different and there was less onus on him to get into threatening central positions. No notable chances came his way, apart from one volley when the whistle had already been blown.

5. Overall impression

(Mike Egerton/EMPICS Sport)

Aside from one run, Martial was ineffective in the first half. The sight of Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Marcus Rashford warming up on the touchline for long spells may have been an indicator Jose Mourinho was not happy.

Martial has been different class the 2nd half



He's definitely better out wide#Mufc — Totally Man Utd™ (@TotallyMUFC) January 29, 2017

Martial was much more positive after the break, however. The wider role seemed to suit him better and he troubled defenders more with his pace.

He showed he has a good eye for a pass and can be a potent weapon. It was a game of two halves from him and he may still need to convince Mourinho but there were some positive signs.