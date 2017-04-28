Five things Anthony Joshua can learn from Homer Simpson's brief boxing career

Anthony Joshua is all set for the biggest boxing match of his life against Wladimir Klitschko, and we’re sure he’s well prepared, but could he learn anything from Homer Simpson?

The popular cartoon character famously enjoyed a very short boxing career in the season eight episode The Homer They Fall, ending up in a horrible mismatch against fictional boxer Drederick Tatum.

Here are a few things AJ might take note of.

1. Don’t do nothing.

Homer’s tactic is to do nothing, let boxers tire themselves out, and then watch them fall down with exhaustion – this will not work in the real world.

2. Visualise the riches that await you after victory.

(Martin Rickett/PA)

Big boxing matches command big prize money, and Homer spends his early winnings on increasingly lavish car washes, going from premium wash to ultra deluxe wash, and finishing with a mega tycoon wash.

For Joshua, it will probably be the many millions of pounds and vacant WBA belt that interest him – but you never know, a fancy car wash could be a nice incentive.

3. Nudge him.

When Homer’s first opponent “Boxcar Bob” tires himself out, Homer nudges him, thus winning the first fight of his career. Should Klitschko tire, and he is 41 years old let’s remember, Joshua could use the nudge to his advantage.

4. Walk into the ring to friendly music.

(Peter Byrne/PA)

In a genius move, Homer walks into the ring against Tatum to Why Can’t We Be Friends in what we can only assume was an effort to calm his opponent – perhaps AJ could walk out to something similarly cheery.

5. Make sure your manager is on hand to save you.

And if all else fails, Eddie Hearn can always step in to save you Anthony – Homer is rescued by Moe Syzslak, who flies in with the aid of the Fan Man’s paramotor. We imagine Hearn would simply throw in the towel.